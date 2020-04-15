MUSKEGON, Mich. — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread and cause disruption to everybody's lives, a grandmother, granddaughter duo from Muskegon has decided to use their 'shelter-in-place' time to launch a craft project.

It's resulted in an unintended consequence that's giving hundreds of residents area assisted living facilities a much needed companion and joy during this time of extreme uncertainty.

"We thought about making more masks, but everybody's doing that already," said Linda Schotts, a seamstress from Fruitland Township, just south of Whitehall. "So, three weeks ago [my granddaughter] and I came up with a different idea."

Linda and Sage started making Prayer Bears, which are made of two teddy-bear-shaped pieces of fabric sewn together with cotton stuffing inside.

"I went online and found a pattern to make them," said Linda. "I have a ton of fabric so i can make many different designs."

Linda does the sewing and Sage fills each Prayer Bear with the stuffing. They have just about every pattern imaginable - from the Wizard of Oz, to the Detroit Red Wings, Lions and Tigers.

And that's not even coming close to scratching the surface.

"We're going through a little bit of a tough time right now with coronavirus," said Sage, who just finished 6th grade at Reeths-Puffer's Intermediate School. "To give something to these elderly people who [are isolated from their families] feels really good."

Linda and Sage have been spending almost every day together, since mid March, making Prayer Bear after Prayer Bear.

Once they got a bunch finished, Linda started calling area assisted living facilities to see if she could donate a batch of them.

"The first place I called was White Lake Assisted Living," Linda said. "They wanted 42 of them. "Once that happened, it went crazy from there."

On Easter Sunday, Linda decided to create a post about it on her Facebook page, showing images of several of the Prayer Bears, along with pictures of people holding them.

Two days later, Linda says that post had been viewed 17,000 times.

"I've probably made over 300 Prayer Bears, and all of them have been donated to assisted living centers," added Linda. "When I see the pictures of the people with them, it brings about so much satisfaction.

"I've heard from several placed that we've donated them to that the people carry the bears around with them all day."

Linda says that she and Sage plan to keep spending every day together making the bears until nobody wants them anymore.

"I want to make sure that every place that wants them, gets them," said Linda.

If you're interested in finding out if you can have a batch of Prayer Bears made and donated, you can either call Linda Schotts directly at 231- 329-0812, or you can reach her via Personal Messenger on her Facebook page.

