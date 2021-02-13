President Biden to visit Pfizer plant in Portage next week

This will be Biden's first trip to Michigan as president.

PORTAGE, Mich. — President Biden is expected to visit the Pfizer facility in Portage next week, according to a source close to the event.

The source also says Biden is expected to tour the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer on Feb. 18, although an exact time has not yet been disclosed.

President Biden announced Thursday that the U.S. will have enough vaccines to inoculate 300 million Americans by the end of summer.

Under an agreement with the federal government, Moderna and Pfizer is expected to produce 600 million doses of the vaccine by the end of July, more than a month earlier than initially anticipated.

