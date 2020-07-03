ATLANTA — While visiting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta Friday, President Donald Trump called Washington Gov. Jay Inslee a "snake."

The president was at the CDC learning more about the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the U.S., which Washington state has been at the epicenter of since last week.

The president was questioned about Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Washington state on Thursday.

“I told Mike not to be complimentary of the governor because that governor is a snake, okay, Inslee," said President Trump during a press conference with reporters. "I said if you’re nice to him he will take advantage...Let me just tell you, we have a lot of problems with the governor, the governor of Washington... so Mike may be happy with him, but I'm not," continued Trump.

During Pence's visit to Washington state on Thursday, he acknowledged that Washington is "on the front lines" of the outbreak.

"All of America's hearts are with you," Pence said at a press conference on Thursday. He thanked Washington officials for their attention and action to the outbreak.

But the president continued to be critical of the governor, also telling reporters Gov. Inslee is "not a good governor" and always critical of his administration.

"If we came up with a cure today and tomorrow everything is gone and you went up to this governor, who's not a good governor by the way, if you went up to this governor and you said to him 'how did trump do?' He’d say 'he did a terrible job'...it makes no difference," Trump said

The president finished his press conference by saying, "I told Mike that would happen, I said no matter how nice you are, he’s no good, that's the way I feel" referring to Gov. Inslee.

Gov. Inslee did not appear to respond to the president's comments on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after Trump's remarks, Gov. Inslee only tweeted, "I just wish the president and vice president could get on the same page."

Inslee also added in a separate tweet, "We appreciate the vice president's visit and our teams are working well together."

