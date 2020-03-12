Bipartisan caucus to highlight ongoing push for emergency COVID-19 relief

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan 50-member caucus will hold a press conference Thursday to highlight their ongoing push for comprehensive bipartisan, bicameral COVID-19 emergency relief to help students, families, small businesses, workers and health care providers.
U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, will join Problem Solvers Caucus and participate in the press conference on the House Triangle at 12:15 p.m.
The bicameral package announced earlier this week was endorsed by the 50-Member bipartisan caucus and drafted in conjunction with a bipartisan group of nine Senators.
►A breakdown of the COVID-19 emergency relief framework can be found here.
The framework allocates $908 billion in total aid, including both new funding and the reallocation of previously appropriated CARES Act funding. The framework targets resources to the following key categories, as listed on the Problem Solvers Caucus website:
- State, Local, and Tribal Governments - $160 billion
- Additional Unemployment Insurance (UI) - $180 billion
- Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) including restaurants, stages, and deductibility - $288 billion
- CDFI/MDI Community Lender Support - $12 billion
- Transportation (Airlines, Airports, Buses, Transit and Amtrak) - $45 billion
- Vaccine Development and Distribution and Testing and Tracing - $16 billion
- Healthcare Provider Relief Fund - $35 billion
- Education Funding - $82 billion
- Student Loans - $4 billion
- Housing Assistance (Rental) - $25 billion
- Nutrition/Agriculture - $26 billion
- U.S. Postal Service - $10 billion
- Child Care - $10 billion
- Dedicated Broadband Funding - $10 billion
- Opioid Funding - $5 billion
