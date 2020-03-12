Bipartisan caucus to highlight ongoing push for emergency COVID-19 relief

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton will join the Problem Solvers Caucus on Thursday for a press conference highlighting the ongoing push for emergency COVID-19 relief.

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan 50-member caucus will hold a press conference Thursday to highlight their ongoing push for comprehensive bipartisan, bicameral COVID-19 emergency relief to help students, families, small businesses, workers and health care providers.

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, will join Problem Solvers Caucus and participate in the press conference on the House Triangle at 12:15 p.m.

The bicameral package announced earlier this week was endorsed by the 50-Member bipartisan caucus and drafted in conjunction with a bipartisan group of nine Senators.

The framework allocates $908 billion in total aid, including both new funding and the reallocation of previously appropriated CARES Act funding. The framework targets resources to the following key categories, as listed on the Problem Solvers Caucus website:

State, Local, and Tribal Governments - $160 billion

Additional Unemployment Insurance (UI) - $180 billion

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) including restaurants, stages, and deductibility - $288 billion

CDFI/MDI Community Lender Support - $12 billion

Transportation (Airlines, Airports, Buses, Transit and Amtrak) - $45 billion

Vaccine Development and Distribution and Testing and Tracing - $16 billion

Healthcare Provider Relief Fund - $35 billion

Education Funding - $82 billion

Student Loans - $4 billion

Housing Assistance (Rental) - $25 billion

Nutrition/Agriculture - $26 billion

U.S. Postal Service - $10 billion

Child Care - $10 billion

Dedicated Broadband Funding - $10 billion

Opioid Funding - $5 billion

