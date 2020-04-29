LANSING, Mich. — A small group of protesters chanted "Open Michigan Now" from the gallery of the Michigan House of Representatives before being removed on Wednesday, according to WLNS.

About a dozen people entered the closed gallery during Wednesday's legislative session the Lansing TV station reports. After refusing to leave, the protesters were removed by Capitol security.

WLNS talked to protester Shelly Gregoria following the incident. She shared a video of the experience on Facebook.

We’re inside the Michigan senate! Posted by Shelly Gregoire on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

This protest comes after several others in the past few weeks related to the statewide shutdown. The protests have varied in size with the largest being 'Operation Gridlock', which took place outside the Capitol and throughout the streets of downtown Lansing on April 15. Another protest of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order is also scheduled to take place on the statehouse lawn Thursday.

