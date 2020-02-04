GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With kids spending more time at home than ever, parents may be struggling on how to strike a balance when it comes to things like screen time and online learning.

West Michigan licensed psychologist and board certified nutrition specialist Dr. Nicole Beurkens joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE Thursday morning to offer advice to parents.

She said during this time when kids are expected to spend more of their day online for school, it is more important and ever to focus on a balance of screen time and non-screen time activities.

Research has shown that excessive use of digital devices and media can lead to increased anxiety, irritability, hyperactivity, and worse behavior in general for children. Older teens and adults are also prone to more problems with anxiety, depression, and focus/attention the longer they spend on devices.

Parents should make sure their children are alternating between activities on devices and other activities throughout the day to avoid extended periods of screen time.

"It is also important for parents to model healthy digital habits by putting devices down periodically throughout the day," Beurkens explained. She advised families have device-free meals and talk about appropriate use of devices and media.

As far as learning goes -- learning doesn’t just mean worksheets and online academic apps, Beurkens said. There are so many learning opportunities available all around the house -- anything from helping with chores, to learning to balance a checkbook, to cooking a new recipe.

Parents can look for natural opportunities to engage kids in real life activities that foster thinking, problem solving, and skill development, she suggested.

"Having children participate in meaningful activities is the most important thing," Beurkens said in her interview. "This can include things like play and physical activity."

