GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — R.A. Miller (RAMI), a Grand Haven based company, announced that it is supplementing hourly employees' wages $5 an hour through the stay-at-home order and is contributing $12,000 to Grand Haven and Lakeshore region non-profits.

RAMI employs 200 local residents throughout its two plants in Grand Haven. 140 employees are hourly.

The company specializes in manufacturing antennas for military applications.

“RAMI has long been a leading employer in the Grand Haven region. We are fortunate to have long-term contracts with our customers, and we are committing further to our employee family during this time of uncertainty,” said Rob Payne, CEO of RAMI.

Payne also said, “Investments in our people and to other families in need will directly benefit the lives and the economy of Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg. Each contribution will help guide their journey through the pandemic.”

Non-profit organizations receiving part of the $12,000 contribution include:

Love in Action of Tri-Cities: $4,000

The People Center: $2,000

Kids Food Basket: $2,000

Mosaic Counseling Center: $2,000

Fresh Coast Alliance: $2,000

Organization receiving a contribution from RAMI is directly supporting the public health and wellness of vulnerable people in the tri-cities region.

“The economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic is resulting in fewer donations, and many non-profits are cancelling their usual programming and fundraising events,” added Payne.

Payne also added, “We call on the corporate community, all who are capable, to maintain or increase their contributions to local non-profits to help them through the lean times ahead.”

