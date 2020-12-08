Rally to reopen bowling alleys happening today in Lansing

While other industries have gotten the okay to open, bowling centers have not.

LANSING, Mich. — A rally to reopen bowling alleys is taking place Wednesday at the Michigan State Capitol.

A majority of bowling alleys in Michigan have been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic – all those except ones in the UP and parts of northern Michigan. While other industries have gotten the okay to open, bowling centers have not.

“This industry has been completely left out of the conversation,” the event Facebook page reads. “We have more than 300 bowling centers in Michigan, employing close to 10,000 Michiganders, and offering competition and recreation to 3 million people annually.”

The rally starts at 11 a.m. and as of that time, 719 people responded as interested in the event.

In July, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order allowing spas, salons, retail shops and more to open. Since then, the state has largely plateaued in reopening.

In Michigan, positive coronavirus cases are continuing to increase. On Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 796 daily cases of coronavirus; the total is now 88,756.

