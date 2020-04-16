LOS ANGELES — (AP) -- Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen said Wednesday, April 15 he tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago.
Allen is the first active NFL player to acknowledge testing positive during the coronavirus pandemic.
He is not hospitalized and is “feeling good,” according to a statement issued by the team.
The 24-year-old Allen earned All-American honors during his four-year career at Michigan State University, before the Rams' took him in the fourth round of the 2018 draft.
Allen became the Rams' starting center last year in his second NFL season. He played in nine games for the Rams before missing the rest of the season with a knee injury.
