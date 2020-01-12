READ: White House Task Force creates new severity scale as COVID-19 goes off the charts in Tennessee

10News obtained six weeks of coronavirus task force reports through repeated public records requests.

A series of weekly White House reports to Governor Bill Lee's office describe a worsening pandemic in Tennessee and across the country, and include recommendations for how state leaders should respond.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force reports have recommended mask mandates, increased testing at universities and urgent messaging about methods to stop the spread of the virus.

Lee and other leaders appear to have taken some of the recommendations from the public heath doctors and disregarded others, but as the pandemic continues to grow more dire in the state -- the governor's messaging has grown stronger.

As of December 13, the report has added an entirely new tier of severity to its scale --"darkest red" -- because COVID-19 cases, test positivity rates and deaths in Tennessee and other parts of the country began to eclipse the previous scale. Its scale now assigns each of Tennessee's 95 counties a color (green, yellow, orange, red, dark red, darkest red) based on rate of spread of COVID-19 the previous week.

As of December 13, all of Tennessee's 95 counties were reported in the "red" for new cases per 100,000, with most in "dark red" and several including Sevier, Rutledge and Grainger counties in the worst tier of "darkest red" of having 750 or more per 100,000 in the past 14 days.

10News obtained the reports below through weekly public records requests.

December 13, 2020

December 6, 2020

November 29, 2020

November 22, 2020

November 15, 2020

November 8, 2020

November 1, 2020

October 25, 2020