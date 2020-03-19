GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office warned the public about a scam where individuals are impersonating Red Cross volunteers.

Deputies shared information about the same on a post on their Facebook page on Thursday. In the post they said impostors are offering coronavirus testing door-to-door.

However the American Red Cross does not provide coronavirus testing. If someone comes to your house claiming to be from the Red Cross, do not open the door and immediately call the police.

If you receive a text message from someone claiming to be a healthcare professional or with Red Cross who are selling or giving away health care supplies, like masks or testing kits, do not click on any links. It's not a legitimate offer.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office encourages people to remain vigilante and to report suspicious activity by calling 9-1-1 or 616-632-6357.

