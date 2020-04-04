Region 6 Healthcare Coalition delivered 101 hospital beds along with the associated supplies to Mercy Health Saint Mary’s in Grand Rapids.

The supplies were purchased through a grant funded by Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR).

“All the supplies have been purchased over many years to prepare for an event like this, where we may need to supply beds, bedside tables, dividers, commodes. All those things that are needed in a hospital, outside of a main hospital.” said Dr. Jerry Evans M.D., Medical Director, Region 6 Healthcare Coalition.

"Mercy Health Saint Mary's has been approved to operationalize additional beds in preparation for a potential surge of patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These supplies will be used in new alternative patient care areas that the hospital is creating on its campus," said Matt Biersack, MD, chief medical officer, Mercy Health Saint Mary's.

Biersack said although the hospital is preparing for a surge of patients, he is hopeful the community can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by staying home and following infection prevention recommendations.

The best ways to prevent infection and spread of diseases like COVID-19 include:

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. o If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

