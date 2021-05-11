Relaxed masking is another reason to be vaccinated

A doctor says the CDC's relaxed mask guidelines are an incentive for people to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you hate wearing a face mask, relief is in sight.

The latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines relax the rules for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I think we can look at these loosening of guidelines as a bit of an incentive to encourage others to go ahead with vaccination in the hopes we can actually get this whole thing under control,” said Alan Taege, MD, an infectious disease specialist with Cleveland Clinic. “Eventually, we can all come out from beneath the masks and get back to life as we knew it before.”



Dr. Taege said the most recent CDC guidelines give people who are vaccinated a little more freedom from COVID-19 restrictions.

Indoors, vaccinated people can gather with other vaccinated people without wearing a mask or social distancing.

Outdoor activities without a mask are also considered safe for those who have been vaccinated, unless it’s a crowed venue.

Dr. Taege reminds us the coronavirus situation is complex and says masks should still be worn by everyone, vaccinated or not, if COVID-19 cases are spiking in your community.

“If, for instance, you’re in an area where there’s very high levels of coronavirus activity, I think it would be wise to really stick to more restrictive guidelines,” he advised.

According to the CDC, everyone should wear a mask when indoors in public spaces.

Complete masking guidelines can be found on the CDC website.

