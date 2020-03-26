HOLLAND, Michigan — Congressman Bill Huizenga is home in Holland right now. I asked him if he was going to Washington soon for the vote on the $2 trillion stimulus bill, which the White House and Congress agreed to this afternoon. At the time, he said he didn't know.

It appears the senate will be voting first. Huizenga does have some reservations. He wants no part of any "Green New Deal" as a part of the bill. He also doesn't appear to want any guarantees of absentee voting for the November election. He wants it to be about the current COVID-19 crisis.

I also asked him what he thought about President Trump wanting the country back to normal by Easter.

Ultimately, Huizenga says it depends on what the country looks like in a few weeks. And, different parts of the country may be ready, others may not be.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.