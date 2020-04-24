LANSING, Mich. — The stay at home order in Michigan that expires on May 1, may be extended as soon as today.

WLNS in Lansing is reporting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is poised to extend the order until May 15.

Whitmer already said earlier in the week that an extension was "likely" but added it will be "very thoughtful and precise."

She said on Wednesday, she knows for certain that the reopening of the state will not happen all at once. Her objective, she added, is to avoid a second surge of cases in Michigan.

As of Thursday the state of Michigan is reporting 35,291 cases of COVID-19 and 2,977 deaths from the virus.

