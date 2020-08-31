Report: Whitmer expected to give the OK on gyms, movie theaters

"We are no longer looking to the state for guidance on it, because they are not offering it," said Sara Grey, owner of Lunar Cycle.

As reports circulate of a potential reopening, a Grand Rapids gym owner says she isn't getting her hopes up.

The cycling studio on Michigan Street NE opened just seven weeks before being shut down in mid-March due to the pandemic. Grey said there's been little to no communication on what reopening would look like for fitness centers since then.

"This week, I think we're essentially rebuilding Lunar for the fifth time in 2020," Grey said Monday.

The Detroit Free Press reported Monday afternoon that fitness centers, movie theaters, bowling alleys among other facilities will soon get the green light to reopen after Labor Day.

Grey said for now she's putting her efforts into formulating a plan to take her through the fall and winter assuming gyms aren't able to reopen. Lunar, which does not have a parking lot to use, has been able to hold up to two 14-person outdoor classes a day at various locations, including the Blue Bridge.

Typically, Grey said the gym would offer 36-person classes up to five times a day. She said the logistics to offer outdoor classes have been intense, but it's also been the only option to get by.

The Hampton Inn & Suites off Michigan Street offered Lunar its parking garage to host rides, which will allow for an enclosed setting during the upcoming colder seasons.

"At any point, if we are given some guidance, given some timelines, then we will start working toward a reopening plan, but at this point, we don't have any reason to feel more hopeful than we have in the past," Grey said.

The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids says it is ready to reopen to its over 52,000 members.

"We are definitely prepared to open within a few days of that notice," said Nicole Hansen, district executive director of community engagement and youth development.

Hansen said they are anxiously awaiting the news to reopen, but in the meantime, they have socially distanced equipment, prepared signage and made plans for temperature checks. Their plan is to also ask guests to wear masks as they walk about the building, however, masks will not be required while utilizing workout equipment. She says other protocols are contingent upon the governor's order.

"We are just going to need to make sure that we have all the proper staff in place and ready to start as soon as that green light is given," Hansen.

The over five month shutdown led to over 1,000 layoffs at the YMCA. Hansen said once they reopen and re-establish strong membership, they are hopeful to bring staff members back.

According to The Free Press, an announcement from the governor could happen as soon as Wednesday.

