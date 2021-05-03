Rollbacks on restaurant, bar restrictions go into effect Friday

Restaurants and bars can now serve at 50% capacity and stay open until 11 p.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Earlier this week, Michigan officials announced several restriction rollbacks -- some of which will go into effect Friday.

A number of restrictions that are being rolled back were between two different orders, and the one that changes business capacities include the following:

Restaurants and bars are allowed to be at 50% capacity up to 100 people. Tables must be six feet apart with no more than six people per table. There is now an 11 p.m. curfew.

Indoor non-residential gatherings where people interact across households are permitted up to 25 people, allowing public meetings and other small indoor gatherings to resume.

Outdoor non-residential gatherings where people interact across households are permitted up to 300, allowing larger outdoor events to resume.

Indoor entertainment venues are allowed to be at 50% capacity, up to 300 people.

Exercise facilities are allowed to be at 30% capacity with restrictions on distancing and mask requirements.

Retail is allowed to be at 50% capacity.

Casinos are allowed to be at 30% capacity.

Indoor stadiums and arenas are allowed have 375 if seating capacity is under 10,000; 750 if seating capacity is over 10,000.

Outdoor entertainment and recreational facilities may host up to 1,000 patrons.

Indoor residential gatherings are now limited to 15 people from three households and outdoor gatherings can include up to 50 people.

Despite the rollback on restrictions, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel still called for caution, especially with the presence of the virus variants in the state.

“We continue to monitor the data closely, and based on current trends we are taking another step toward normalcy," Hertel said during the Tuesday announcement. "We urge Michiganders to continue doing what works and wearing a mask, washing their hands and avoiding crowds.”

