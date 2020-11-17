Restaurants prepare to close indoor dining again as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

The order is part of a three-week series of restrictions aimed at battling the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan, which has seen a surge in case numbers this month.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Under a new mandate from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, restaurants and bars must close indoor dining services by Wednesday.

The order is part of a three-week series of restrictions aimed at battling the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan, which has seen a surge in case numbers this month.

Kyle Vanstrien, owner of Long Road Distillers, made the decision to close their indoor dining early, before the new mandate, but will still offer takeout and production of spirits.

"We did that out of this deep sense of responsibility for our employees and our community…we’re just trying to do our part to help everybody," Vanstrien said.

However some organizations are pushing back on the new rules. The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association said in a statement:

"We recognize that there are no easy decisions right now and so we have an appreciation of the challenge before Director Gordon and all Michiganders as we continue our fight against COVID-19. That said, we are profoundly disappointed by his decision to shutter restaurants for a second time this year – this time with no safety net of federal stimulus dollars to soften the blow to already ailing operators and employees. While this decision will absolutely lead to a catastrophic economic fallout, the human toll on restaurant owners and their employees will be dramatically worse than what Director Gordon is attempting to mitigate through this Order based upon the department’s own transmission data..."

Meanwhile health organizations like Spectrum Health are encouraging everyone to follow all of the newest guidelines, noting that it will ensure the treatment of COVID-19 patients, as well as other high priority patients. The organization put out a statement which read:

"As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise at an alarming rate and hospital admissions surge, Spectrum Health urges Michigan residents to comply with the new three-week emergency epidemic orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Doing so will help ensure that Spectrum Health has the capacity to treat COVID-19 patients as well as those with other conditions requiring immediate attention, such as heart attacks or car crash injuries. We join health systems throughout the state in asking everyone to do their part now to slow the spread and ensure we can care for our patients and communities."

The latest restrictions land right before the holiday season, which Vanstrien said is Long Road Distiller's busiest time of the year. He is encouraging those who can to support local business.

"The current surge in the virus as well as the mandated shutdowns really plays in the hand of some of the national or international companies that really focus on online shopping. So I think it’s really important at this time that consumers if they’re able support local businesses," Vanstrien said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.