GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rite Aid announced 11 new COVID-19 self swab testing on Monday. The announcement includes two new locations in Michigan with one in the Grand Rapids area and one in Saginaw.

The sites will be located at 5995 Kalamazoo Avenue, SE, in Kentwood and at 4598 State Street in Saginaw. Each testing site will use self-swab tests, administered in the store’s parking lot and overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Eligible people will be required to pre-register and schedule appointments on the company’s website.

RELATED: Coronavirus test troubles cloud President Trump's recovery effort

In addition to Michigan, Rite Aid announced nine other testing sites opening on Wednesday across Delaware, Idaho, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. The drugstore chain now has a total of 24 self-swab testing locations opened across eight states.

A lack of virus testing supplies is one of the issues Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said was delaying the reopening of the economy in Michigan.

Whitmer argued Sunday that Michigan has the capability to triple the level of testing being done, but are lacking needed supplies that the federal government could help provide.

In Sunday's update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 633 new cases of COVID-19, making the total 31,424. This is the third day in a row that the daily case count was below 1,000.

State officials also recorded 83 daily deaths; the death toll is now 2,391.

►See cumulative data here.

RELATED STORIES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.