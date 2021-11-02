New COVID-19 testing locations open at West Michigan Rite Aids

Rite Aid said it also expanded COVID-19 testing to all remaining drive-thru locations.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rite Aid announced Thursday that it is its expanding no-charge COVID-19 self-swab testing to all drive-through locations, with 10 additional sites in West Michigan opening Friday, Feb.12.

The testing locations are made possible through Rite Aid's partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Rite Aid has opened hundreds of sites across the nation on Friday, not just in Michigan. The sites will increase the capacity for COVID-19 testing in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Maryland, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oregon, Virginia, and Washington.

Just like with existing drive-thru testing sites, the new locations will utilize PCR, simple self-swab nasal tests, which are overseen by pharmacists.

The sites will operate Monday through Friday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Rite Aid's COVID-19 nasal tests are available for all individuals four years of age and older, regardless if they are experiencing virus symptoms, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.

At all testing locations, customers are required to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing. Individuals ages 4-17 may access testing with parent or legal guardian consent. Additionally, a parent or legal guardian must be in attendance and bring their photo ID to the testing appointment with the minor.

List of new Rite Aid COVID-19 testing sites in West Michigan:

936 EAST LUDINGTON AVE.

LUDINGTON

4166 17 MILE ROAD NE

CEDAR SPRINGS

603 EAST SAVIDGE STREET

SPRING LAKE

2635 HENRY STREET

MUSKEGON

2775 PORT SHELDON STREET

JENISON

1434 WEST MICHIGAN AVENUE

BATTLE CREEK

600 NORTH AVENUE

BATTLE CREEK

890 EAST MICHIGAN AVENUE

BATTLE CREEK

973 SOUTH WASHINGTON AVENUE

HOLLAND

1401 WEST MAIN STREET

LOWELL

A complete list of Rite Aid's COVID-19 testing sites can also be found at www.riteaid.com.

