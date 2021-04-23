Rockford Public Schools hosting vaccine clinic for students, household members

Eligible Rockford Public Schools students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Rockford Public Schools will soon be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for its eligible students and their age-qualifying household members.

The clinic is taking place Wednesday, May 5 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Rockford Freshman Center, located at 4500 Kroes Street NE, in partnership with Family Fare Pharmacy. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered, which is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for 16- and- 17-year old’s in the United States. Eligible Rockford Public Schools students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Appointments can be made online starting Tuesday, April 27. To register, follow these steps:

Register as a new user. Each patient must register for their own unique account and password. Start the assessment to confirm that you qualify. Search for an appointment using the zip code 49341. Choose Rockford High School Student Clinic. Select an available appointment, check the box to accept the terms and conditions, and click CONFIRM to lock in your appointment. You will receive an email confirmation shortly after that will provide details about your appointment.

The Pfizer vaccine does require a second dose, which will be scheduled at the initial appointment. Rockford Public Schools will be hosting a second clinic on Wednesday, May 26, to administer second doses.

Attendees are asked to enter the Freshman Center through the counseling door and proceed to the media center for registration and vaccination. Once vaccinated, recipients will proceed to the cafeteria for a 15-minute waiting period prior to leaving the building through the main entrance.

