SPARTA, Mich. — At random locations around West Michigan, sounds of construction continue to be heard.

Members of some of the communities where it's happening are wondering if this work is considered essential under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order?

Sable Homes, one of the largest home builders in West Michigan, had to get written proof from the governor herself, which detailed that it is essential.

For the past several weeks, Sable's contractors have been finishing up a series of homes inside of a new development in Sparta. They would've finished last week, but Whitmer's Stay at Home, Stay Safe executive order, put an abrupt end to it, while also leading the company down a week-long road of confusion and misinterpretations.

"Neighbors in the area were having a back-and-forth on one of the Sparta community Facebook pages about whether or not we should be working," said John Bitely, President of Sable Homes. "Based on our interpretation of the order, we were allowed.

"The governor's order talked about assets could be protected and work could be done for safety reasons."

Two of the homes in the Sparta development need more work done to ensure their safety, to keep them safe from the weather and from kids getting hurt and from potential vandalism. One home needs its roof finished, while the other needs a garage and front door installed and a window put in.

"This isn't an order to bend the rules and go back to work," added Bitely. "This is to get the houses safe."

Bitely says he spent the majority of last week working alongside the Home Builders Association of Michigan to get clarification from Whitmer on what is and what isn't allowed. While that was happening, deputies from the Sparta Police Department showed up at the site and shut them down.

John Bitely, president of Sable Homes, wanted clarification on Governor Whitmer's order. She sent him this letter, deeming his company work "essential."

"[Sparta Police] put a cease and desist order on us and we were told to go home," said Bitely. "Everybody's interpretation is different. We expected [the order] to follow the rules from Ohio and Illinois, but Michigan went with some national guidelines, hence, we needed clarification."

Late last week, Bitely received a letter directly from Whitmer clarifying the rule, and an additional letter from Kent County Prosecutor, Chris Becker, ensuring that the work Sable Homes is doing isn't in violation of the order.

Sable Homes also contacted Kent County Prosecutor, Chris Becker about the matter. Becker issued a letter, stating the work isn't violating any laws.

"We were able to get back out to the site on Monday," added Bitely. "I no longer have three crews, just three workers, so that social distancing isn't an issue."

Bitely says he hopes to wrap up work on the homes in Sparta by Friday. He adds that the company has scattered-lot homes all over West Michigan which are currently having similar work done on them.

"Work like this is being done on some of out homes in Caledonia, Newaygo County, Lowell and Coopersville," Bitely said.

He hopes that by publicly clarifying the company's actions, people who live in or drive by these work sites, will have a better understanding of what's truly being done and that no laws or state-mandated executive orders are being violated.

"I want to me it very clear that if people see us working, we aren't open for business," said Bitely. "These homes needs to be secured and locked.

"We will finish all of our homes once the governor lifts the order."

