Whitmer: Salons open June 15; Northern Michigan restarts sooner

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says hair salons and other personal-care businesses can reopen across the state on June 15 after being shut down earlier this year to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, those businesses and places like gyms can restart in northern Michigan next week.

The governor on Friday further advanced the Upper Peninsula and Traverse City under her restart plan, effective Wednesday. In northern counties, indoor gatherings of 50 people will be permissible.

Outdoor gatherings of 250 will be allowed, while outdoor performance and sporting venues will be able to have 500 people - allowing for some graduation ceremonies. Whitmer expects to move the rest of Michigan to the next phase in coming weeks.

While regions 6 and 8 are moving into the Phase 5 of the governor's reopening plan, the rest of Michigan will remain in Phase 4.

“Today marks another milestone in the safe reopening of Michigan’s economy,” Whitmer said in a statement. “As we continue to slowly reopen different parts of our state, it’s critical that we listen to the experts and follow the medical science to avoid a second wave of infections. The good news is that we are headed in the right direction, and if the current trajectory continues, I anticipate we'll be able to announce more sectors reopening in the coming weeks. We owe it to our front line workers to keep doing our part.”

As of Thursday, Michigan reported more than 58,000 total cases of COVID-19, with nearly 6,000 deaths. The number of daily cases and deaths has been on a downward trend.

“We are still on an encouraging trajectory across the state, and while there are regional differences, we are seeing continued general rates of decline in cases and deaths,” said MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “While we must continue to monitor the data, because of these positive trends we are able to move forward, on a regional basis, with the next phases of the MI Safe Start Plan. Although the risk levels are going down, it does not mean it has gone away. Please remain vigilant, wear your mask, practice social distancing, and remain patient as we continue to fight COVID-19 together.”

