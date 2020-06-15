Hair and nail salons reopen Monday

Hair and nail salons have been closed since March as the state battled the spread of COVID-19.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hair salons and other personal-care businesses across the state can reopen Monday, June 15 after being shut down earlier this year to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order back in March that temporarily closed all non-essential personal care services including hair, nail, tanning, massage, spa, tattoo, body art and piercing services, as well as other similar services that required people to be within 6 feet of each other.

A number of stylists, makeup artists and personal care providers have needed to redirect their business plans following the virus, as well as prepare to reopen with proper PPE and sanitation equipment. Some salons will even install plastic dividers to protect clients, and the typical gathering spots, such as the front desk or lobbies will no longer be full of staff or guests.

Whitmer lifted Michigan's stay-at-home order on June 1, moving the state into phase four of the MI Safe Start Plan.

“The data has shown that we are ready to carefully move our state into the next phase of the MI Safe Start Plan, but we owe it to our brave frontline heroes to get this right," Whitmer said. “While Michiganders are no longer required to stay home, we must all continue to be smart and practice social distancing, and encourage those who meet the criteria to get tested for COVID-19.”

Whitmer said her goal is to move the state into phase 5 before July 4.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.