Saturday vaccination clinic in Muskegon to help move vaccination rate closer to 60%

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Muskegon County's vaccination rate continues to slowly approach 60%. That's the goal before the end of the month for leaders at the Muskegon County Health Department. Currently, 58% of county residents 16 and older have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We're higher than the state average for age 16 and above and we're lower than the state average for age 12 to 15," said director of Public Health – Muskegon County Kathy Moore.

Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. the vaccine is available without appointment at Hackley Community Care, 1550 Clinton Street, Muskegon.

The Pfizer Vaccine is available to those 12 and older. Johnson & Johnson's one-time dose vaccine is available to those 18 and older.

In August and September, the Muskegon County Health Department and Hackley Community Care will be utilizing mobile clinics to get the vaccine to Muskegon County residents.

The effort to offer the vaccine at events like Muskegon Bike Time, Muskegon Clipper's games and other public gathers and festivals is all about meeting residents where they're at as summer comes to an end.

"Give them another opportunity to think about well maybe now is the time," said Moore.

