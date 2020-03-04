GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids attorney Charyn Hain says the clock is now ticking for school leaders to get alternative education up and running.

"They are now going to need to get together and work internally. And work with other districts around them, with their intermediate school districts and get something up and running by April 28," says Hain.

In addition to curriculum, Hain says districts could be facing legal issues centered around food assistance programs.

"There is a dichotomy between some people who are being paid not to come in and then you have people who have to come in and how are they dealing with that and how are they dealing with the sanitation issues," says Hain.

Similar concerns are also being raised around child care needs.

"Some school districts already have child care centers, it's a defined term, and those child care centers are really being encouraged to remain open especially for first responders," says Hain.

When it comes to students there is a gray area regarding advancement to the next grade.

"Districts will look at how they were doing grade wise as of March 11 and if they were passing then they will be allowed to graduate but if you were not passing a class as of March 11 districts are encouraged to allow a student to demonstrate that since that time they've gained proficiency," says Hain.

Much of this will come down to parents asking questions.

"What are we doing to ensure that when the kids come back in the fall of 2020 to start their next school year that we are making sure they didn't miss out on critical information that will impede them or limit them going forward?" says Hain.

