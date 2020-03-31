GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At least two schools in West Michigan are bracing for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to issue an executive order that will keep facilities closed through the rest of the academic year.

In a press conference Monday, March 30, Whitmer stated it is "very unlikely" students will return to school this year.

Grand Rapids Public Schools and Forest Hills Public Schools said they are working on a plan for the rest of the year -- especially how to handling graduations, SATs, grades and much more.

Whitmer closed all Michigan K-12 schools, including all public, private and boarding schools, earlier this month to slow the spread of COVID-19. Previously, school buildings were going to reopen Monday, April 6. However, she issued a stay-at-home order last week that will not be lifted until 11:59 p.m. on April 13 -- meaning students would not return to school building until April 14 -- and even that is subject to change.

Whitmer is expected to make an announcement on the statewide school closures in the next few days.

GRPS said in a letter to parents there has been some conflicting messages from the US Department of Education, Michigan Department of Education, and the Office of the Governor.

Earlier this month, a memo from the Michigan Department of Education stated any time students spend learning during the mandated school closure will not count toward their required hours. Many schools switched to virtual learning, but the state clarified to superintendents there is no way to continue education during the closures.

Under state law, schools must have 75% student attendance each day in order for a district to receive full funding for that day. There is no current set up to track and verify attendance in distance learning situations that many schools have adapted.

GRPS was told the Governor Whitmer is working on a new directive that we expect will give more guidance, particularly as it relates to distance learning and the remaining days of this school year.

Schools are working to developed comprehensive plans for distance learning, including how to connect thousands of students with technology and increasing internet accessibility. There are legal and contractual considerations for implementing a distance learning plan.

