GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The second patient to graduate from Mary Free Bed's "ReCOVery Unit" is heading home after spending almost a month fighting and recovering from COVID-19.

The patient, Don Force, spent 10 days in the ICU and 12 days in rehab. He was away from his home for a month fighting the virus. Force, a Howard City resident, is celebrating his 61st birthday on Tuesday, the same day he is heading home after beating COVID-19.

The ReCOVery Unit was specifically designed to serve up to 18 recovering COVID-19 patients. Force was the first to be admitted to the program, and now, the second leave.

Mary Free Bed

Mary Free Bed

Force said he thought he was following all the rules. He had retired from his job as a tow truck driver, stayed home, and washed his hands more than ever.

However, a bad cough turned into a trip to Spectrum Health's emergency room on March 29. There, he tested positive for COVID-19. He was transferred to the ICU and needed to be incubated. He spent the next 10 days fighting the virus and trying to get off the ventilator.

Force doesn't remember much during his time fighting the virus, but his wife of 42 years, Cindy, had to stay in contact from home. When his wife described the treatment and constant rotation to Force, he said "I sound like a pig roasting on a spicket."

After spending almost a month away from home, Force is most excited about spending time with his wife and cat, Deeks.

"Being able to go back home on my birthday, is the best gift ever," said Force.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.