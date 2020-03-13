Michigan Secretary of State branch office visits are now appointment-only, effective immediately. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced the temporary move Friday to protect public health due to coronavirus concerns.

Previously-made appointments will be honored. Any new appointments can only be made if the critical service is one of the following:

New licenses and IDs, regardless of type

Title transfers, regardless of type

Testing for original commercial licenses, chauffeur's licenses, mechanics licenses, motorcycle licences or recreational licenses.

All future appointments will be limited to these three types, until April 6.

Appointment availability will also be increased.

All other services can be done online, through the mail, or at one of the Secretary of State kiosks.

Anyone who has already scheduled an appointment but does not have a critical need that needs to be filled within the next three weeks should reschedule and free up appointments for others.

Restrictions on proof of insurance to renew licenses will also be lifted at this time, in order to encourage more people to use other services.

Branches are also extending their hours during this time:

Monday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Benson says she understands some people may incur late fees due to the amount of appointments available. Late fees will be waived and Michigan State Police are making sure local agencies are aware.

Auto dealers are being asked to cancel in-person appointments and use the remote services already available, in an effort to free up more appointments for others.

She says her office is consistently re-evaluating the plan as concerns with coronavirus continue. Benson will be visiting and evaluating various branches throughout the state next week.

All branches have increased cleaning and sanitizing practices and are following CDC recommendations to slow down the spread of the virus.

