GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — My Community Dental Centers are encouraging people to avoid the emergency room for their dental emergencies and visit one of the select centers that are remaining open instead.

This decision comes after Gov. Whitmer enacted her "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order. The order limits procedures to emergency needs only, however, My Community Dental Centers is hoping to ease the burden on hospitals.

Dr. Brown, CEO of My Community Dental Centers said, “We are working to do our part and will remain open at select centers to concentrate on emergency/urgent dental care. Our goal is to alleviate the burden that dental emergencies would place on emergency departments and provide a much-needed resource for dental care.”

Brown also said, "Community and collaboration have always had deep meaning to our organization. Now, we need to demonstrate that sense of camaraderie more than ever."

MCDC is taking extra precautionary measures to protect staff and patients in addition to their already established infection control procedures.

Each center will continue screening patients and visitors. Any patients or visitors found with fever or respiratory symptoms or possible exposure to COVID-19 will be asked to reschedule.

“Our current plan, based on today’s information, is to continue offering the community emergency and essential dental care during this time. Considering the rapidly evolving situation this is will be re-evaluated daily. We will continue to follow recommendations provided by local and state and federal public health officials and dental industry leaders,” shared Brown.

People experiencing bleeding, swelling, or extreme pain are encouraged to call 1-877-313-6232 to schedule an appointment at one of 34 locations in Michigan.

For more information about My Community Dental Centers or to schedule an appointment, visit their website.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.