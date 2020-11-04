LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s self-employed workers, gig workers, 1099-independent contractors and low-wage workers affected by COVID-19 can apply for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) beginning Monday, April 13 at 8 a.m.

Under the federal CARES Act, workers on state unemployment have already begun receiving the set $600 federal weekly payment in addition to their state benefit amount.

Michigan is one of the first states to begin sending the $600 payment.

Newly eligible workers who have yet to apply for unemployment benefits:

Self-employed workers, gig workers, 1099-independent contractors and low-wage workers can apply for federal benefits beginning Monday, April 13 at 8 a.m. online at Michigan.gov/UIA.

Online is the fastest and easiest way to access these benefits. Workers need to use the UIA’s daily filing schedule based on their last names. For example, last names beginning with letters A-L should start filing claims Monday.

Newly eligible workers who have been previously denied benefits:

Self-employed workers, gig workers, 1099-independent contractors and low-wage workers who have previously applied for unemployment benefits and have been denied should login to their MiWAM account to complete the next steps for PUA federal benefits. These steps will also be emailed to workers. They should not file a new claim, as that may delay the time it takes to get their benefits.

All newly eligible workers will need to provide proof of income to receive the maximum amount they are entitled. This could include W-2's, 1099 tax forms, and pay stubs. These workers will begin receiving federal benefits as early as April 20 after their bi-weekly certification.

►Online filing schedule at Michigan.gov/UIA

Customers are encouraged to use off-peak times 8 p.m. – 8 a.m. Earlier today, the UIA announced new resources to help workers resolve online technical issues with their account.

Last names beginning with letters A-L: file claims on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays.

Last names beginning with letters M-Z: file claims on Sundays, Tuesdays, or Thursdays.

Saturdays will be available for anyone to accommodate those who could not file during their allotted window.

