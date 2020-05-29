x
Skip Navigation

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

coronavirus

Share your COVID-19 story

The Joint Select Committee wants to hear people's stories about how the pandemic is impacting them, to help them make decisions as we move forward.
Credit: AP
FILE - This Dec. 12, 2012, file photo shows the state capitol building in Lansing, Mich. Michigan's tax revenues this fiscal year will plummet between $3.1 billion and $3.6 billion below prior estimates due to the coronavirus pandemic, economists said Thursday, May 14, 2020, and are projected to fall billions of dollars short in the next budget year, too. The numbers were released ahead of a Friday meeting at which nonpartisan legislative experts and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration will try to get a handle on the budget outlook two months after the crisis hit the state. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

LANSING, Mich. — You can now share your stories about COVID-19. State Representative Julie Calley made the announcement that the people of Michigan can now visit a website to share their experiences and struggles during the pandemic.

Calley says it's an accessible resource to share your stories with the committee as thousands in our state have died and lives have been upended by stay-at-home orders.

“I’ve heard from thousands of residents, including people who lost their jobs and are struggling to navigate the unemployment system, business owners who are worried about having to close their doors for good, and seniors who are in pain and unable to move forward with hip and knee replacements. Everyone has a unique story, and we want to hear it,” says Calley.

The new website will allow stories to be categorized by subject and will work in conjunction with the Joint Select Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Joint Select Committee is a bipartisan panel of legislators from both the House and Senate.

The committee will use the stories to provide key legislative oversight and allow citizens to share their personal stories over the situation in our state.

RELATED: US consumer spending sinks by record 13.6% in face of virus

RELATED: Debate in Congress over $600 jobless aid to intensify as claims rise

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.