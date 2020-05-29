Share your COVID-19 story

The Joint Select Committee wants to hear people's stories about how the pandemic is impacting them, to help them make decisions as we move forward.

LANSING, Mich. — You can now share your stories about COVID-19. State Representative Julie Calley made the announcement that the people of Michigan can now visit a website to share their experiences and struggles during the pandemic.

Calley says it's an accessible resource to share your stories with the committee as thousands in our state have died and lives have been upended by stay-at-home orders.

“I’ve heard from thousands of residents, including people who lost their jobs and are struggling to navigate the unemployment system, business owners who are worried about having to close their doors for good, and seniors who are in pain and unable to move forward with hip and knee replacements. Everyone has a unique story, and we want to hear it,” says Calley.

The new website will allow stories to be categorized by subject and will work in conjunction with the Joint Select Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Joint Select Committee is a bipartisan panel of legislators from both the House and Senate.

The committee will use the stories to provide key legislative oversight and allow citizens to share their personal stories over the situation in our state.

