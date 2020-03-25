GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Shipt, the grocery shopping delivery service used by Meijer and Target, is looking to add 2,000 shoppers in the Grand Rapids area because of increase demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Bringing additional shoppers onto the Shipt platform will allow us to meet the increased demand for the communities we serve,” said Kelly Caruso, CEO of Shipt.

Starting Tuesday, March 24 Shipt will be recruiting shoppers. According to the company, shoppers must be at least 18 years old, have reliable transportation and a current driver’s license.

Shipt said it is using social distancing and encouraging shoppers to complete deliveries by dropping orders at the door and avoiding physical contact at this time.

