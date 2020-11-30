ShowSpan cancels 3 early 2021 shows due to COVID-19 concerns

ShowSpan usually presents 14 shows per year. Show Producer Henri Boucher said he expects the majority of shows to take place as scheduled.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ShowSpan, Inc., Michigan’s premier producer of consumer shows, announced Monday the cancellation of three early-season shows due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The affected shows were going to take place at DeVos Place. They include the following:

Remodeling & New Homes Show: Jan. 15-17

Jan. 15-17 Camper, Travel & RV Show: Jan. 21-24

Jan. 21-24 Michigan International Auto Show: Feb. 4-7

"Our primary concern is doing everything we can to protect the health and well-being of the greater community, and to ensure a safe environment for our exhibitors, vendors, patrons, and staff," said Show Producer Mike Wilbraham. "Although we hate to cancel these shows, it is the right decision given the current circumstances."

ShowSpan usually presents 14 shows per year. Show Producer Henri Boucher said he expects the majority of shows to take place as scheduled.

"We remain hopeful that things will begin to look markedly different moving forward," Boucher said. "People are following experts' guidance, and there is good news regarding vaccines. Combined with the OpenSafely initiative we've developed for our shows, and protocols that our venues have in place, I believe most of our events will happen."

