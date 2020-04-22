GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The COVID-19 pandemic has left a lot of people with spare time and a desire to make a difference in the world, and the United Way is helping connect them with the volunteer opportunity that fits their talents.

"About six weeks ago we started this Coronavirus specific volunteer page and since then over 300 people have signed up for opportunities that include packing emergency meal boxes, transporting those meal boxes to peoples’ homes and doing porch drop offs," said volunteer center manager Katelyn Kovalik.

There are volunteer opportunities for people of all ages and ability levels.

"There are a ton that are great for whole families," Kovalik said. "Video recording and card making at home can be done by people of all ages and a lot of the local hospices and health care centers have asked for submissions of those."

Usually, agencies reach out to the United Way looking for skilled workers, but now those workers are reaching out to the organization looking for a way to help.

"We built kind of a match making page where we put out information on available skilled and volunteer tradespeople and then agencies can browse that list and select the people they can utilize their skills," Kovalik said.

"It includes people with culinary skills, counseling services, health care professionals, a little bit of everything honestly."

Kovalik says it's bittersweet to see all the people who have been laid off and furloughed doing incredible good in the community.

"There is a volunteer opportunity or a way to make an impact for everyone. If you feel comfortable and have been healthy and well for 14+ days and want to go out into the community and help with food distribution or help with transportation efforts, you can do that," she said.

"But there are also a ton of ways where people who are at home can get involved. There are craft project and DIY projects. A ton of them. We have thank you cards going out to essential workers and greeting cards going out to hospice patients. You can make a dog toy an animal in shelter."

"There are just so many opportunities that there’s something for everybody and we hope people don’t hesitate if they are looking to make a difference."

If you'd like to help you can visit VolunteerGR.org to find a volunteer opportunity that's right for you.

