GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mother's Day is a couple days away and this year, it will look very different because of the pandemic. A nonprofit that typically holds in-person events for single mothers in the area has taken to Zoom to make sure those women have a special day.

The Deborah Project is hosting a single mothers virtual meet-up on Zoom Saturday, May 9 at noon.

The event will feature keynote speaking from Grand Rapids Urban League's Lisa Knight, fellowship, and giveaways.

The Deborah Project hosts programs every month in Grand Rapids and Muskegon. Organizers focus on building up the community and combating statistics stacked against single mothers.

If interested in attending the Zoom meeting, visit the Deborah Project website and scroll down to the "Contact Us" section at the bottom. Include your name and phone number so organizers can share the Zoom meeting link for the Saturday event.

The Deborah Project began in 2011 as a reaction to the growing need to support single parent families in the community. In November 2015, the Deborah House opened and now provides a safe haven for single and/or pregnant mothers and their children. The nonprofit officers counseling, educational programming, fellowship and a safe, secure environment for those in need or at-risk. For more information about the Deborah Project and the work the Deborah House does, visit their website.

