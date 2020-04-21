Some facilities at Sleeping Bear Dunes may remain closed until July 1 amid concerns about the coronavirus.

The park said both the South Manitou and North Manitou campgrounds may remain closed until mid-summer as well as Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive South Manitou Island museums, Glen Haven museums and Maritime Museum.

The national park closed last week to any visitors until further notice. The announcement comes after observing visitor behaviors and guidance from public health officials.

All park trails, picnic areas, parking lots and boat launches are affected by the closure.

Sleeping Bear Dunes shared photos on social media of groups of people on the trails not practicing social distancing. The National Park Service (NPS) announced these additional closures to support social distancing efforts and slow the spread of COVID-19.

The NPS is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.

For updates on when the park will resume full operations visit the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore website or follow them on social media.

Michigan state campgrounds are aiming for a May 15 open date.

