Some changes to COVID-19 restrictions start June 1 in Michigan

MICHIGAN, USA — Several changes to COVID-19 restrictions begin June 1 in Michigan.

On May 20, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced alterations to the MI Vacc to Normal plan, stating that multiple restrictions would be lifted June 1 before fully reopening the state July 1.

Starting June 1, all outdoor capacity limits will be lifted. This means people can have larger outdoor celebrations and places like ballparks and concert venues can fill up to full capacity.

Additionally, indoor capacity limits will be increased to 50%; however, people who are not vaccinated are still required to wear a mask while indoors.

In November 2020, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services implemented a 10 p.m. curfew for bars. Since then, that curfew has been pushed back an hour to 11 p.m. and starting June 1, the curfew will be lifted.

July 1 is scheduled to be the next milestone date, at which time the state’s mask mandate will be lifted, along with all indoor capacity limits.

