Some Michigan COVID-19 vaccine shipments delayed by weather

Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccine shipments were impacted.

Michigan received less COVID-19 vaccine doses this week than expected as a result of shipping delays caused by the severe winter weather impacting southern states.

Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services said it received an update that no Moderna vaccine shipments had left the Memphis distribution facility on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.

A limited number of Pfizer vaccine doses have been shipped, according to a spokesperson for MDHHS.

The Pfizer vaccine is first sent to a FedEx distribution facility in Kentucky before making its way to Michigan providers. Doses were not shipped from that facility on Monday, Feb. 15, and "a limited number of Pfizer vaccine shipments are being processed this week," said Lynn Sutfin.

Moderna had to pull back shipments last week, as well, due to weather conditions and was only able to repack and send a small number of doses on Sunday, Feb. 14. The remaining vaccine deliveries will be re-scheduled when weather permits.

During a Wednesday update, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told state health officials that they anticipate a "significant back log of orders for distribution," Sutfin said.

"Severe weather impacted the McKesson distribution center in Memphis. Every aspect of distribution was impacted including air and ground transport, as well as work force, including personnel for packing and sorting vaccine," Sutfin wrote in a statement.

It's not clear yet when McKesson, the company distributing Moderna vaccines, will be able to begin shipping out doses again.

"We understand the frustration of vaccine providers across the state not knowing if they will have vaccine for scheduled clinics, and the huge time constraint involved in canceling and rescheduling appointments," Sutfin said.

"Unfortunately, distribution of the vaccine in this circumstance is simply out of our control."

MDHHS is advising that patients confirm their vaccine appointments prior to arriving, as a result of the delays.

Rite Aid, which is administering vaccines in Michigan and other states, confirmed some of its appointments had been re-scheduled as a result of delays. In a statement, the pharmacy chain said everyone impacted had already been notified.

Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Kent County Health Department and a handful of other West Michigan vaccine providers said they were not impacted by weather-related delays this week. Providers typically do not learn details on their next shipment until mid-Friday.

Most West Michigan providers say they continue to struggle with a lack of vaccine supply each week. Though there is progress being made, Meijer said its on track to administer nearly 30,000 this week at its pharmacies.

The state's goal is to vaccinate 70% of Michigan residents 16 and older. So far, nearly 14% of the population has at least one of the two required doses.

