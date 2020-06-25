Some Michigan gyms remain open, despite judge's order

"I feel comfortable being open at this point, and members that have come in have said they felt comfortable."

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan gyms are to remain closed, according to the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. It ruled late Wednesday to grant an emergency stay sought by the governor.

Many gyms across the southern part of the state were planning to reopen their doors on Thursday.

"It was too late to even give members notification of that information," said Shawn Mielke, owner of Girlfriend's Fit Club in Holland, "that we maybe were not able to open."

Mielke said many of her members didn't know about the ruling when they arrived to workout at the newly opened gym at 5 a.m. Thursday.

So, she let them in, and plans to stay open despite this latest ruling.

"I feel comfortable being open at this point," said Mielke, "and members that have come in said they have felt comfortable."

The staff at Girlfriend's Fit Club have been working for days preparing for this opening. They have added many new health and safety measures. Some of that includes closing showers, childcare, and tanning. Also, they have spaced out their aerobics room so there is eight feet distance between people, and closed off every other machine.

"I understand the reasoning for being safe," said Kathy Torrey, a member at the gym, "but I feel Shawn has really put in place [safety measures]. I’m really looking forward to being here."

Members also said the gym is more than a place to workout their bodies, but the mental health benefits and socialization has been missed the past few months.

Mielke said the gym is membership based, and no guests are allowed inside with the members. That was a big reason for her decision to defy the order.

"This has been a lot on people and this is a big deal, COVID is a big deal, and it’s a world pandemic," said Mielke, "But at some point, we need to be trusted as business owners, and treated equal as other businesses that have opened, to open our doors and trust that we’ve made the appropriate steps."

She also said the past few months have been "physically and emotionally exhausting." One of her biggest challenges during the past few months was the unknown of when they could reopen and what that would look like. She said she emailed the Governor's office many times for details, but never heard back.

"You can only stay closed so long and except us to still be here after this is done," said Mielke, "It’s hard to expect businesses to jump so quick when there is so much we need to put in place."

Other gyms have decided to comply with the ruling. Walker Ice and Fitness Center had also planned on reopening Thursday morning at 5 am, but notified members on social media they were instead remaining closed.

"We did have some members show up this morning because they haven’t heard," said facility director Mary Kay Sherman, "and it was really hard to see the disappointment on their face. We have an incredible staff here and they’re disappointed we’re not starting back up again too. But we’ll be ready."

Walker Ice and Fitness Center, like Girlfriend's Fit Club, has also taken many steps to prepare to safely reopen. Among their new policies, they've added plexiglass to the lobby, social distancing marks and directional arrows on the ground, closed every other machine, and planned to only allow 25 percent capacity.

"We need to do our part to make sure the state of Michigan and our community is safe," said Sherman, "Whatever that means. If we have to stay closed, we will."

However, Sherman also said they are looking forward to reopening. She also acknowledged the many physical and mental health benefits of working out at a fitness facility.

"We need to get people back going again, socializing with people," said Sherman, "And we think we can do it at a safe distance, in a safe way."

