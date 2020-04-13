GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The teams at Spectrum Health were treated to snacks from Gerald R. Ford International Airport Monday.

According to the airport, the Southwest Airlines Grand Rapids station dropped off 30 boxes of snacks to the hospital.

Air traffic has been significant lower during the COVID-19 pandemic and Southwest Airlines wanted to be sure that the snack, normally mean for on-board flight service, were put to good use.

"The staff at Southwest send their thanks to all healthcare employees putting in the long hours to battle COVID-19," a statement the airport said.

Just last week, A Delta flight landed in Grand Rapids with 500,000 surgical masks and 5,000 pounds of personal protection equipment for health care workings on the front lines of the COVID-19 response.

The masks will stay in West Michigan to aid with local relief efforts.

