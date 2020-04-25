GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Restaurant employees throughout Grand Rapids are ready to get back to work.

"I love cooking, I love feeding people," says Chef Chris Perkey from Osteria Rossa.

Christina Post, general manager of Anna's House in Grandville, agrees.

"We miss the opportunity to just serve others and take care of them," says Post.

SpartanNash wants to give them that opportunity.

That's how the food distributor came up with the idea to sell meals from local restaurants in its grocery stores.

"We thought what a great opportunity to give our customers an opportunity to get their favorite dishes," explains Dan Estelle, retail director of meat and seafood for SpartanNash. "Allow these restaurants to generate some revenues, hopefully be able to bring some people back to the kitchens."

And so far, that's exactly what has happened. Since the meals went into stores on Thursday, both Anna's House and Ostaria Rossa have brought back employees that were unable to work during the pandemic.

"Our employees are so excited," says Post. "They've been begging to come to work for weeks, they're so over being at home."

The meals are easy to find and make. Everything is pre-made and directions for heating are right on the label.

You'll find the meals in the deli section at select SpartanNash grocery stores. 100% of the proceeds go back to the restaurant.

