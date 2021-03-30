SpartanNash hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Clinics will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 2 and Tuesday, April 6.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SpartanNash is hosting a pair of COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Appointments are available three days prior to each clinic and are based on Michigan’s expanded vaccination eligibility. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit shopfamilyfare.com/covid19vaccine.

“Receiving a COVID-19 vaccination is the best way to help stop this virus and pandemic,” EVP and Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer Lori Raya said. “Getting vaccinated adds one more layer of protection for you, your coworkers, your family and your loved ones."

SpartanNash is expected to administer more than 2,200 total vaccines.

