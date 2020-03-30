GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A grocery retailer is making it a little easier for its consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SpartanNash will be offering free, same-day prescription delivery services at its 88 pharmacies to consumers living within a 10-mile radius of their SpartanNash store in seven states, most starting April 1.

The pharmacies participating are located in Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Family Fresh Market, Forest Hills Foods, Martin’s Super Markets and Econofoods in Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

“We are waiving any and all delivery fees on prescriptions as a way to help our store guests comply with the shelter in place orders in effect across the country, especially those with higher-risk conditions,” said Lori Raya, SpartanNash EVP and chief merchandising and marketing officer. “As health care providers, we want the best outcome for our patients. This change helps us ensure that store guests of all ages have every option available to them — at no extra charge — when it comes to filling their prescriptions during these uncertain times.”

To adhere to social distancing orders, the delivery driver will be placing the prescription on the porch and stepping back before calling the store guest to let them know it is ready for them to pick it up. Once the delivery driver sees that the prescription was picked up, the driver will continue on their delivery route.

For questions and to sign up for this free service, store guests should contact their local SpartanNash-owned pharmacy.

