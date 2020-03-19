GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Shoppers most at risk for contracting coronavirus will have time set aside to shop at SpartanNash stores.

Twice per week for several hours, only older adults, pregnant women and immunocompromised store guests will be able to shop.

Vulnerable populations will be able to shop Tuesday and Thursday from 7 to 9 a.m.

In addition to the reserved store hours, SpartanNash retail stores have also implemented several other changes to store operations, including adjusting operating hours for most stores previously open 24 hours. Effective March 17, operating hours at these locations will be 6 a.m. to midnight daily.

Stores have suspended service at self-serve areas, including salad bars, soup bars and donut cases. These items can be purchased in prepackaged containers. Café areas have also been closed and all sampling has been stopped.

You can check updated store hours on SpartanNash's website.

More coronavirus stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.