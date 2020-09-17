Children with special needs experience higher level of challenges during pandemic

While online schooling may work for some, the reality is many children with special needs do not benefit from instruction or therapy provided in a virtual format

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — All children and parents have struggled throughout the pandemic with school issues, but children with special needs (and their parents) continue to experience a higher level of challenges.

3 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with holistic child psychologist Dr. Nicole Beurkens who shared some insight and helpful tips.

While online schooling may work for some, the reality is that many children with special needs do not benefit from instruction or therapy provided in a virtual format. These children are experiencing increased emotional and behavioral issues as a result. Many parents are wondering if online lessons are still the way to go, or if their time would be better spent on different activities.

In this unique school environment, there are ways parents can ensure that their children with special needs are having opportunities for learning and growth, even though they aren’t physically in school.

Communicate early and often with school staff about concerns.

Implement what is manageable and appropriate, and opt-out of things that clearly aren’t working.

Use time at home to work on real-life activities and goals that are meaningful.

