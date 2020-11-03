MICHIGAN, USA — Due to the growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus Special Olympics Michigan has made the decision to suspend all sports, training and competition activities through the end of the month.

This includes the 2020 State Basketball Finals, which was scheduled for March 20-21 at Calvin University in Grand Rapids.

"We have been closely monitoring the evolving situation with coronavirus for some time now," said Timothy Hileman the President & CEO of Special Olympics Michigan.

"We know this is a difficult message to deliver to our athletes and families, but this decision was made with their health and safety at the center," Hileman said.

Special Olympics Michigan will reevaluate the situation after March 31 and provide and update at that time.

