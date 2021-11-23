Spectrum Health announces new visitor restrictions

Health leaders want to temporarily reduce the number of people who can visit hospitals and other outpatient settings.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health's hospitals are full.

That's due in part to a growing number of patients being admitted with COVID-19, and bringing area hospitals to or very near capacity throughout West Michigan.

And that's also why Spectrum Health is updating its visitor policies Tuesday to reduce the number of visitors inside its Grand Rapids and regional hospitals.

Effective Tuesday, Nov. 23, patients are allowed only one adult visitor in the following areas: All inpatient rooms, emergency departments, urgent care, walk-in clinics, surgery, radiology and lab locations, as well as labor and delivery.

This announcement comes after the hospital network moved to "red status" for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Adult COVID-19-patients are allowed only one adult visitor, who must be the same person throughout the patient’s stay and must follow personal protective equipment guidelines.

Spectrum Heath pediatric patients may have two adult visitors in the emergency department, urgent care, surgery and lab. Pediatric radiology patients can have one adult visitor.

Pediatric inpatient areas allow two adult visitors, who must be the same people throughout the patient’s stay. In double occupancy rooms, a pediatric patient is only allowed one parent. Pediatric COVID-19 patients are allowed two adult visitors, who must be the same people throughout the patient’s stay and must follow personal protective equipment guidelines.

Exceptions can be made at the discretion of the care teams involved based on end-of-life care or special needs. Adults are individuals ages 18 and older. Children and minors will be allowed as visitors only in limited circumstances.

Patients must identify visitors to their care teams. For pediatric patients, adult visitors’ names must be on file. Visitors will be screened. More information about visitor guidelines can be found here. Spectrum Health's COVID-19 resource center can be found here.

“Spectrum Health is happy to welcome visitors who want to be with their loved ones,” said Chad Tuttle, senior vice president, hospital and post-acute operations, Spectrum Health West Michigan. “Like hospitals across West Michigan, Spectrum Health is experiencing high demand for our services and our hospitals are very full. While our teams focus on care, visitors can help their loved ones feel more comfortable during their stay and keep everyone healthy and safe by following our updated visitor guidelines."

The restrictions apply to the following Spectrum Health hospitals and nearby physician offices and ambulatory care sites:

Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital

Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Spectrum Health Fred and Lena Meijer Heart Center

Spectrum Health Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion

Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital

Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial

Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital

Spectrum Health Pennock

Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital

Spectrum Health United Hospital

Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital

