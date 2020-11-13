Spectrum Health changes COVID-19 testing criteria

The following changes went into effect on Friday, November 13.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Due to increasing demand for COVID-19 testing and a nationwide shortage of supplies, Spectrum Health announced Friday eligibility changes for those seeking a test.

The following changes went into effect on Friday, November 13.

A scheduled appointment is required to get a COVID-19 test. Spectrum Health will not be able to accommodate walk-ins or drive-ins at any of its COVID-19 testing sites without an appointment for that day and location. Click here to learn more about how to be screened and schedule a test.

If seeking only a test, do not go to the Emergency Department, Urgent Care or Walk-in-Clinics to be tested. Only go to these locations when seeking urgent or emergent care.

Spectrum Health will be regularly assessing the testing criteria for our patients to ensure that it reserves enough tests for symptomatic patients. As the demand for COVID-19 tests decreases, it will be able to widen the opportunities for people to get a COVID-19 test.

Other resources. Spectrum Health understands that those who are asymptomatic may still want to be tested. Please go to the State of Michigan website for a list of test sites.

It is recommended those with an exposure to COVID-19 follow public health guidelines and quarantine for 14 days.

The community is urged to continue practicing social distancing, to wear a mask in public and to wash hands frequently. Spectrum Health thanked the public for its support and cooperation as it responds to the increase of COVID-19 in our communities.

For more information, visit Spectrum Health’s COVID-19 resource center here.

