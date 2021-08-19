Spectrum Health concerned about rising COVID-19 cases

Right now, Spectrum Health has 76 COVID-19 patients in the state, and 66 of those patients were not vaccinated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — COVID-19 cases are expected to continue to rise.

On Wednesday, the State Department of Health and Human Services said if Michigan continues on this upward trend, we could see another surge similar to this spring.

Spectrum Health said they are concerned about this latest trend.

"The presentation, I think was concerning. It's about making sure that we're planning appropriately for our capacity in our doctor's offices capacity in our hospitals," Spectrum Health COO Brian Brasser said.

"And one of the reasons we're here today is because the numbers that we're seeing are concerning and trending in the wrong direction."

Spectrum Health continues to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, stating they see firsthand how effective the vaccine is.

Right now Spectrum Health has 76 COVID-19 patients in the state, and 66 of those patients were not vaccinated.

